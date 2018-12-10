Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 120.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $267,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $472,466.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,701.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings systems. It operates through the following segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles.

