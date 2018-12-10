Azul (AZUL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm currently has $27.07 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 108.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Azul by 440.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,542,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Azul by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,688,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,796,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 237,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Azul by 132.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,846,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

