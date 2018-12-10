B. Riley Trims Tilly’s (TLYS) Target Price to $20.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLYS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE TLYS opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 517,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $9,569,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 1,982,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $36,670,293.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,393,521 shares of company stock valued at $99,783,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

