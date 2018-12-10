Baader Bank Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC)

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWC. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.60 ($108.84).

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €62.90 ($73.14) on Thursday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €70.69 ($82.20) and a 12-month high of €92.60 ($107.67).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

