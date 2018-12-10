Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 7,864 Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,864 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the airline’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the airline’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,478 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.36 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

