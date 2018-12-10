Bailard Inc. Grows Position in inTEST Co. (INTT)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.65% of inTEST worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the third quarter worth about $1,680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in inTEST by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in inTEST in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $6.74 on Monday. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

