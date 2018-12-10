Bailard Inc. Has $385,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $157.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

WARNING: “Bailard Inc. Has $385,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/bailard-inc-has-385000-position-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.