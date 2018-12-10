Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

