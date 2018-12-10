Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 579,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 827,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

