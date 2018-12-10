Baker BROS. Advisors LP Acquires 1,090,909 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,103,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,909 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.14% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $115,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,096,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,498 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,356,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,905 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 3,249,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 784,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,850,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 378,565 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lynne Powell sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $43,032.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at $72,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $37,062.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,562 shares of company stock worth $1,164,765. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

