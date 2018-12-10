Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $6.14 Million Stake in Inflarx NV (IFRX)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,837 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Inflarx were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 138.2% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,600 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 21.4% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 56,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inflarx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. Inflarx NV has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $698.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.14.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

