Baker BROS. Advisors LP Invests $1.74 Million in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Keith J. Kendall bought 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $80,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Maxwell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,650 shares of company stock worth $249,931 in the last three months.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/baker-bros-advisors-lp-invests-1-74-million-in-aquestive-therapeutics-inc-aqst.html.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.