Baker BROS. Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,933,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,029 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Clementia Pharmaceuticals worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMTA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,037,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 155,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of CMTA opened at $11.77 on Monday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.99.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

