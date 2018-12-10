Bamco Inc. NY Has $141.94 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment were worth $141,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Entertainment by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNK opened at $32.55 on Monday. Pinnacle Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

