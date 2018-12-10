Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,664,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the quarter. 2U makes up approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.64% of 2U worth $200,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 223.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth $304,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 885.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on 2U in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,958.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $571,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 0.31. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/bamco-inc-ny-raises-stake-in-2u-inc-twou.html.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.