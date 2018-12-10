Bamco Inc. NY Sells 112,434 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,241,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,434 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 1.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.60% of SS&C Technologies worth $354,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 646,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,558,000 after buying an additional 149,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,714 shares of company stock worth $1,672,420. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

