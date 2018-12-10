Bamco Inc. NY Sells 12,973 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 4.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 6.78% of CoStar Group worth $1,039,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,206,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.44.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $366.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/bamco-inc-ny-sells-12973-shares-of-costar-group-inc-csgp.html.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.