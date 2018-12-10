Bancolombia SA (CIB) Shares Sold by Trilogy Global Advisors LP

Trilogy Global Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,751 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia accounts for about 1.8% of Trilogy Global Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trilogy Global Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Bancolombia worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 29.6% during the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 120,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 4,005.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 315,637 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 284,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CIB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Santander lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

