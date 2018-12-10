Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.11.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $103.04 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,512.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

