Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,539 Shares of Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,286 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,295,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orbotech by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 407,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORBK opened at $58.11 on Monday. Orbotech Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $261.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts forecast that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORBK. BidaskClub upgraded Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orbotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

