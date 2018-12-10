Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Multi-Color Co. (LABL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Multi-Color were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LABL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Multi-Color by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Multi-Color by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Multi-Color during the second quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Multi-Color by 149.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Multi-Color during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Multi-Color to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Multi-Color presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABL opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $812.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.77. Multi-Color Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Multi-Color Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Multi-Color Co. (LABL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-holdings-in-multi-color-co-labl.html.

Multi-Color Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL).

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.