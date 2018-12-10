Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,368 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 818,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 478,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation now owns 461,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,972 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $84.21 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

