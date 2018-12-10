BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. BB&T makes up 3.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 56.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 145.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

BB&T stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

