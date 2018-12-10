BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BB&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in BB&T by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in BB&T by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in BB&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBT opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. BB&T’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

