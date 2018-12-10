Beazley’s (BEZ) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective (down from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective (up from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Beazley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 576.25 ($7.53).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 516.50 ($6.75) on Thursday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.