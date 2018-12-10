Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $1,073,655.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,397.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,318. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.