Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $944,000 in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.52.

TIF stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

