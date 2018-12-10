Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,769 Pool Co. (POOL)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Pool by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 768,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 436,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,848,000 after buying an additional 370,948 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 183,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,531,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,598,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $3,318,301.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,482.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $1,658,094.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $152.41 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $123.88 and a twelve month high of $175.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The business had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

