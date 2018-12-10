Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €42.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.88 ($54.51).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €30.89 ($35.92) on Thursday. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a fifty-two week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

