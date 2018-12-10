Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/berkley-w-r-corp-acquires-new-position-in-penn-national-gaming-inc-penn.html.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.