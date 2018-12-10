Berkley W R Corp Invests $5.52 Million in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 134,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 993.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syntel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syntel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNT opened at $40.99 on Monday. Syntel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

