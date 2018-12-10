BidaskClub Downgrades Childrens Place (PLCE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Childrens Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.18. Childrens Place has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

