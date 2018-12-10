BidaskClub Downgrades Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) to Strong Sell

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBNK. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of GBNK stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Guaranty Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNK. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

