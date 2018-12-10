BidaskClub Lowers LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of LTXB stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $98.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

