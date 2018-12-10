BidaskClub Lowers NuVasive (NUVA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a strong sell rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,671 shares of company stock worth $538,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1,205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 908,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500,395 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,782,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,955,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.