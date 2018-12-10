BidaskClub Lowers United Community Banks (UCBI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on United Community Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

