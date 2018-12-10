Biglari (BH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $132.75

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $132.75 and last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($39.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.58 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biglari by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining.

