BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.54.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.63 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.00.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 141.35%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $61,250.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,200 shares of company stock worth $572,681. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

