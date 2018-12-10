Biogen Inc (BIIB) Position Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 14.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $316.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/biogen-inc-biib-position-trimmed-by-epoch-investment-partners-inc.html.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.