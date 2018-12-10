Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned a $65.00 target price by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.19% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We rate BHVN Overweight. For the next ~12 mos, we see Biohaven’s rimegepant in acute migraine as the key driver of shareholder value. Valuation Summary We use a discounted NPV revenue calculation that yields ~$47 for rime’ in acute migraine, and ~$18 for pipeline placeholders. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 3 – 4.Valuation In valuing BHVN, we used a discounted NPV revenue calculation that yields ~$47 for rime’ in acute migraine and ~$18 for pipeline placeholders ($750M total NPV for rime’ in preventative migraine, ‘3500 in acute migraine and glutamate platform candidates).””

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.09. 505,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $44.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

