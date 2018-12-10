Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (BCHSV) Trading 48.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] coin can now be bought for approximately $65.59 or 0.01535160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has a market cap of $0.00 and $171.73 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.02656246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00135818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00176338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.05 or 0.09372644 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.