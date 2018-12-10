BlackCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67,481.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $67,481.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00001359 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00045579 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 64,084,419 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

