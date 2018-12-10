BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) Insider Buys $10,868.00 in Stock

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) insider Kyle Mcclements purchased 1,300 shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $10,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.17. 835,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,854. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 112.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

