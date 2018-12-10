BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of MB Financial worth $441,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBFI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MB Financial by 547.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 744,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,786,000 after buying an additional 629,830 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,616,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,128,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,036,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MB Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $662,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. MB Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MB Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/blackrock-inc-raises-position-in-mb-financial-inc-mbfi.html.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI).

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.