BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

BCX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. 422,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,609. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/blackrock-resources-and-commodities-bcx-declares-0-05-monthly-dividend.html.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.