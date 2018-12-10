Blair William & Co. IL Has $785,000 Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 460,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE APTS opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

