Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Sodastream International Ltd (SODA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sodastream International were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SODA. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sodastream International during the 3rd quarter worth $81,556,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sodastream International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,245,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sodastream International by 1,738.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 335,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 317,167 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sodastream International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,685,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Sodastream International during the 3rd quarter worth $23,372,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SODA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Shares of SODA stock opened at $143.68 on Monday. Sodastream International Ltd has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.45.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

