Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,892 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,231,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,760,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $89.18 and a 12-month high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $91,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,902 shares of company stock valued at $107,111,734. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

