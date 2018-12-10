Blink Charging (BLNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.11 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Blink Charging had a net margin of 965.14% and a return on equity of 4,449.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald Engel acquired 45,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1,420,100.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

