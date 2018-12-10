BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $181,416.00 and approximately $345.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.02739501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00135579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00174847 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.80 or 0.09380182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 7,796,295 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

